Fire service 2 hours late to Manchester bombing scene, report finds

The fire service in the UK city of Manchester arrived two hours late to the scene of a deadly suicide bombing last year and played "no meaningful role" in the response, a report published Tuesday has found.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi killed 22 people last year on May 22 in the foyer of an arena, as thousands of people streamed out after attending an Ariana Grande concert.

An independent review, chaired by former Head of the Civil Service Lord Kerslake, illustrated how poor communications between the emergency agencies gave the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) conflicting information. The service began the wrong type of response and later set up at an incorrect "rendezvous" point several miles away from the scene as a result.

Two fire teams were in earshot of the explosion yet did not immediately respond at or nearer to the scene, having been told it was too dangerous to do so.

"The Fire Service was effectively 'outside the loop,' having no presence at the rendezvous point established by the Police, little awareness of what was happening at the Arena and only a very limited and belated presence," the report found.

Flowers left in St. Ann's Square on May 23, 2017, a day after the bombing.

