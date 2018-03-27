Steven Spielberg nixes Carl's Jr.'s 'SpielBurgers' dreams

(CNN) Carl's Jr. won't be serving "SpielBurgers" any time soon.

Since Sunday, the restaurant chain has been touting a rebranded version of its charbroiled sliders called "Spielburgers," in honor of director Steven Spielberg and his new film, "Ready Player One."

In a tweet announcing the effort, the restaurant acknowledged that Spielberg hadn't signed off on the idea, "but we assume he's cool with it."

Apparently, he wasn't.

On Tuesday, Spielberg dashed the fast food company's "SpielBurger' dreams in a video posted to the Twitter account for his production company, Amblin Entertainment.

