Sean Penn's smoking Colbert interview

Story highlights Actor lights up during interview, bringing strong reaction from viewers

Stephen Colbert asks him to lay off the cigarettes: "We want you to be around"

(CNN) Sean Penn may have come on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" to promote his new "scorching" novel, but something else was on fire.

The actor smoked during Monday night's interview, and it garnered a great deal of attention from viewers.

Penn lit up on stage after explaining to Colbert why he may have appeared extremely mellow.

"You've inherited a little of the Ambien I had to take to get to sleep after a red-eye last night," Penn said.

"So in other words, you're still a little bit on the Ambien train right now?" Colbert asked, to which Penn responded, "A little bit."