(CNN) Thirty years have passed since "Roseanne" burst onto the scene, which makes it ripe fodder for nostalgia. Yet ABC's revival quickly moves past the kick of seeing the gang back together, going out of its way to awkwardly embrace politics. While the title character's cackle has been a big a big part of the promo campaign, the likelihood of viewers drowning that out with laughter of their own appears slim.

There's nothing wrong with the notion that Roseanne Barr's eponymous blue-collar character would support President Trump, as the comic herself has off screen. But "Roseanne" seemingly veers out of its lane to gin up that dialogue, placing Roseanne at odds with her sister Jackie (Laurie Metcalf, who probably wishes this wasn't the first place people see her after her Oscar-nominated turn in "Lady Bird").

Like everything else about the show, the politics thus feel more abrasive than clever. The one-liners fly fast and furiously, naturally, as the Conners deal with more mundane problems, such as their grown-up kids and grandchildren -- Darlene (Sara Gilbert) is conveniently forced to move in with them -- while glossing over that little matter of Dan (John Goodman) having, you know, died.

The producers are more creative regarding the fact that two different actresses (Lecy Goranson, Sarah Chalke) played the couple's older daughter, Becky, although frankly, that sort of inventiveness is in distinctly short supply.

Roseanne gradually became a handful for ABC by making star-sized demands when the show became an unexpected hit, discarding producers during the show's heyday as if they were temporary Christmas help. This time, executives have handed her the keys to the kingdom from the get-go, clearly hoping the name alone would do most of the heavy lifting ratings-wise.

