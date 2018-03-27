What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in April

Photos: What's streaming in April Get ready for the darkness folks. Season 2 of "The Handmaid's Tale" debuts on Hulu in April. The Emmy-winning drama series is returning with a season shaped by Offred's pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead. Here's a bit of what else will be streaming that month. Hide Caption 1 of 32

"Lost In Space" Season 1: The classic 1960s sci-fi series gets a reboot. The show still centers around the outer space adventures of the Robinson family, but this time around Dr. Smith is a woman. (Netflix)

"The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale": McHale continues to offer his commentary on trending news, pop culture, social media, original videos and more. (Netflix)

"Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie" : Newly discovered footage, unprecedented access to the inner workings of a toy giant during Barbie's biggest reinvention and interviews with the likes of Gloria Steinem, Roxane Gay, and Peggy Orenstein are featured in this original documentary. (Hulu)

"Troy: Fall of a City" Season 1: The Trojan War gets a "Game of Thrones" style treatment in this BBC One series. (Netflix)

"Kevin James: Never Don't Give Up": The "Kevin Can Wait" star returns to the stand-up stage after a long absence and dishes on fatherhood, fan interactions and much more. (Netflix)

"Bosch" Season 4: Titus Welliver stars as Los Angeles Police detective Harry Bosch in this series based on novels by Michael Connelly. (Amazon Prime)

"Lawrence of Arabia": Peter O'Toole stars in this 1962 Oscar-winning classic about T. E. Lawrence, an English officer who successfully united warring Arab tribes to fight the Turks during World War I. (Hulu)

"The Week Of": You guys, we are getting old. Chris Rock and Adam Sandler star in this comedy, which centers on the week leading up to the wedding of their characters' kids. They are playing older dads now! (Netflix)

"Carrie": Sissy Spacek stars as an outcast high school student with telekinetic powers in this 1976 supernatural horror film adapted from a Stephen King novel of the same name. (Amazon Prime)

"6 Balloons": A woman tries to support her heroin-addicted brother and help take care of his young daughter in this dramatic film. (Netflix)

"Chef's Table: Pastry": This sweet new series focuses on a group of international pastry chefs. (Netflix)

"Waitress": Cheryl Hines, Keri Russell and Adrienne Shelly star in this dramedy about an unhappily married and pregnant waitress who finds love in an unlikely place. The film was written and directed by Shelly in what would be her last onscreen appearance before she was murdered in 2006. (HBO Now)

"Bobby Kennedy For President": This docuseries marks the 50th anniversary of Kennedy's historic presidential run and includes new interviews with former staffers and confidantes of Kennedy. (Netlfix)

"Basic Instinct": Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone star in this steamy 1992 film about a detective who becomes involved with the prime suspect in the murder of a rock star. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Project Runway" Season 15: Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn help to usher in a new group of hopeful fashion designers in this popular, long-running reality series. (Hulu)

"War of the Planet Apes": The sci-fi sequel to 2011's "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" and 2014's "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" follows the continuing battle for control of the planet Earth between apes and humans. (HBO Now)

"Desperately Seeking Susan": Get into the groove with this 1985 dramedy. Starring Robert Joy and Madonna, the story is about a bored housewife and a drifter living in New York City. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Life Partners": A co-dependent friendship is tested after one of the women gets involved in a serious relationship in this comedy. (Hulu)

"Good Karma Hospital" Season 2 : Set in a coastal town in tropical South India, this life-affirming and optimistic British drama tells the story of junior doctor Ruby Walker (played by Amrita Acharia) who continues her work at an under-resourced and over-worked cottage hospital. (Acorn TV)

"American Gangster": Denzel Washington stars as mobster Frank Lucas, who ruled Harlem for a time in this semi-biographical film. (Hulu)

"The Big Wedding": Christine Ebersole, Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton, Ana Ayora, Patricia Rae and Katherine Heigl star in this romantic comedy about a long-divorced couple who fake being married as their family unites for a wedding. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Escape from New York" : Kurt Russell stars in this post-apocalyptic sci-fi film in which a man races to save the president of the United States after Air Force One is hijacked by terrorists. (Amazon Prime)

"Ice Mother": This Czch drama centers around a grandmother who develops a friendship which helps to transform her life after the death of her husband. (Amazon Prime)

"Philadelphia": Denzel Washington and Tom Hanks star in this 1993 drama about an HIV positive attorney who sues his law firm after he is fired -- a performance that won Hanks a best actor Oscar. (Amazon Prime)

"The Thomas Crown Affair": Pierce Brosnan brings the suave in this 1999 heist film remake of the 1968 film of the same name. (Amazon Prime)

"Troy": Orlando Bloom stars in this 2004 adaptation of Homer's epic, which chronicles the fates of the men involved in the assault on Troy by Greek forces. (Amazon Prime)

"Wayne's World 2": Mike Myers reprises his role as heavy-metal fan Wayne Campbell in this 1993 comedy in which Campbell and his friend Garth Algar try to organize a music festival. (Amazon Prime)

"Hours": Paul Walker stars as a father struggling to keep his daughter alive in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in this drama. (Amazon Prime)

"The Hitman's Bodyguard": Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson star in this action comedy about a bodyguard who is hired to keep a hitman alive so he can testify. (HBO Now)

"The Italian Job": Charlize Theron and Mark Wahlberg star in this 2003 remake of the 1969 British thriller about a team of thieves trying to get revenge on a former associate by pulling of a heist. (HBO Now)