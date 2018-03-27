'Dancing With the Stars' pros share first wedding photo

Story highlights Emma Slater and Sasha Farber marry over the weekend

(CNN) Emma Slater and Sasha Farber confirmed their weekend wedding with their first photo as newlyweds.

Us Weekly reported Sunday that the pair wed at Bella Blanca in Los Angeles.

"Their moving vows had moments of both humor and heartfelt emotion, which made the ceremony a truly special and magical thing to behold," wedding planner Michael Russo told Us Weekly. "I couldn't be more proud to have been a witness to this celebration of pure, unconditional love."

Slater posted a photo Monday to Instagram showing her in her wedding gown and Farber decked out in a white tux.

"We are beyond excited to wake up this morning as Mr & Mrs Farber! I'm so overwhelmed right now, I know I'll share more photos but for now I just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for all your kind and beautiful messages of love," she wrote in the caption. "Yesterday was hands down the best day of my life, I'm married to the man of my dreams."

