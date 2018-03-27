'Chappaquiddick' explores one of Sen. Ted Kennedy's darkest hours

(CNN) Director John Curran was at first hesitant to sign on for "Chappaquiddick," a film that explores a tragic chapter in the life of Sen. Ted Kennedy.

As a person who admired Kennedy, who died in 2009, Curran had no interest in bringing a "salacious hit piece" to the big screen. Luckily, the script that arrived on his desk "was nuanced and compelling," Curran told CNN via email.

The film centers on the 1969 accident in which a car driven by Kennedy lost control while crossing a bridge and crashed into a pond. Kennedy escaped the wreckage, but campaign worker Mary Jo Kopechne died.

Kennedy was criticized for waiting ten hours to alert the police.

Jason Clarke ("Mudbound," "Zero Dark Thirty") plays Kennedy in the film. Kate Mara ("House of Cards," "Fantastic Four") plays Kopechne.

