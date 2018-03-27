Cardi B unveils 'Invasion of Privacy' album cover and announces release date

(CNN) Cardi B is making money moves.

The rapper on Monday unveiled the cover art for her debut album "Invasion of Privacy" on Instagram.

Cardi B appears in a white and black checkered suit with cropped, bright yellow hair. In her typical mischievous fashion, her lip is curled and her tongue is sticking out.

She also revealed in the caption the release date of the highly-anticipated album.

"My album cover !!! LADIES AND GENTS ! My album INVASION OF PRIVACY will be out next week April 6!!!!!!!❤," she wrote in the caption.

