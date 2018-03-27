Breaking News

CNN 10 - March 28, 2018

Updated 6:13 PM ET, Tue March 27, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ten.0328_00002508
ten.0328_00002508

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN10 03/28/18

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN10 03/28/18 10:00

Story highlights

  • This page includes the show Transcript

March 28, 2018

More than 20 countries are following Britain's lead in expelling Russian diplomats, and we begin today by explaining why. On both sides of the Atlantic, governments have called on Facebook's CEO to answer questions about data privacy. And a Hero of Tomorrow discusses her work to harness the energy of ocean waves.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Read More
Thank you for using CNN 10