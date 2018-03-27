Want to learn basketball from Stephen Curry? This course has you covered

Story highlights MasterClass helps the everyday person learn from the world's best practitioners

If you're serious about learning a new skill, nothing quite beats having a successful professional as your teacher — think Stephen Curry for basketball, Annie Leibovitz for photography or even Gordon Ramsay for cooking. MasterClass, an online hub for video courses from some of today's most respected players in their fields, helps the everyday person learn from the world's best practitioners.

Each class features extensive video lessons (which can be played online or via your phone or tablet), a class workbook which you can submit to other students for peer review, and interactive assignments. The celebrity professors may sometimes critique your work or even hold "office hours" for their students, where you can submit questions that the professionals will answer later.

Stephen Curry's MasterClass, for instance: This course features 17 video lessons that home in on shooting mechanics, ball-handling drills, game analysis and scoring techniques. You'll also get workout plans and a shot tracker spreadsheet to use when you train at home.

Steve Martin teaches a MasterClass on comedy.

Other notable classes you can take include Judy Blume's course on writing, Aaron Sorkin's on screenwriting, Marc Jacobs on fashion design, Serena Williams on tennis, Steve Martin on comedy and even Christina Aguilera on singing technique.

Currently, the classes are available on a course-by-course basis (starting at $90 per course), or by opting into the MasterClass All-Access Pass ($180 per year), which allows you to take as many classes as you want. Users can get a full refund within 30 days of their purchase if their class isn't up to snuff.

The offerings make great gifts all year round, either for a loved one looking to adopt a new skill, or for yourself. Because if you are going to take on a new hobby, you might as well learn from the best of the best.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.