Why would Kim Jong Un make a secret trip to China?

Hong Kong (CNN) A surprise visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to China may indicate Pyongyang's need for support from its closest ally ahead of upcoming summits with South Korea and the US.

Observers say it would be highly unusual for Kim to meet US President Donald Trump without seeing Chinese President Xi Jinping first. Kim has never met a foreign leader since he took power in 2011, yet China is North Korea's number one trading and economic partner, and is Pyongyang's only major military ally.

The circumstances surrounding the North Korean leader's apparent trip to Beijing are murky, including which side initiated talks and what was discussed. Neither China nor North Korea have confirmed the trip, but an official with deep knowledge of North Korea told CNN that there was a strong possibility that Kim was in the Chinese capital.

A green armored train was spotted at a train station in the Chinese capital Monday, accompanied by a large security presence, leading to speculation that Kim was in the city.

Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are due to meet next month, and a proposed meeting with Trump is due to take place by May. Aidan Foster-Carter, an honorary senior research fellow at Leeds University, said it would have been almost unthinkable for Kim to meet with Moon and Trump having never met Xi Jinping, given the importance of the Sino-Korean alliance.

