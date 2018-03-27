(CNN) A 21-year-old journalist is making headlines in Pakistan by becoming the country's first transgender news anchor.

Pakistan's social networks were abuzz following Marvia Malik's first on-air appearance on the March 23 and in the days since she's gone viral across Facebook and Twitter, with many lauding the move as progress for transgender rights in Pakistan.

Malik, a trainee anchor at Lahore-based channel Kohinoor News, is pleased with the attention that she's received but insists more needs to be done when it comes to improving the lives of Pakistan's transgender community.

A graduate of journalism from Punjab University, Malik told CNN she applied for the position since she wanted to prove that people from the transgender community "are capable of any job, and can do anything they want."

"I want to show the country that we are more than objects of ridicule ... that we are also human," she said.

