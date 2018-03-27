North Korea's Kim Jong Un met Xi Jinping on surprise visit to China

Beijing (CNN) North Korea leader Kim Jong Un made a surprise trip to Beijing, Chinese state media confirmed Wednesday.

Images broadcast on Chinese state television CCTV showed Kim and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, meeting with officials during the trip. It took place from March 25 to 28.

The trip is Kim's first abroad since he took the reins after his father, Kim Jong Il, died in late 2011. China is a traditional ally and major trading partner for North Korea.

The young North Korean leader held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and a handful of his deputies, including Li Keqiang, the Chinese premier, and Wang Qishan, the Chinese vice president who is considered one of Xi's closest confidantes, according to China's state-run Xinhua news agency.

State media quoted Kim as saying that he is committed to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Read More