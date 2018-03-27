'Strong possibility' North Korea's Kim Jong Un is in Beijing, source says

(CNN) There is a strong possibility that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in Beijing, an official with deep knowledge of North Korea told CNN.

If Kim did in fact make the journey from Pyongyang to the Chinese capital, it would be the first time the young leader has left his home country since taking power after his father's death in 2011.

The visit comes weeks before Kim's planned summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and a potential meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Rumors about the arrival of high-level North Korean official began swirling late Monday, when images of what appears to be a train that belongs to North Korea's ruling Kim family surfaced online.

A large security presence outside the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, where North Korean leaders have previously stayed, reinforced speculation that a member of the Kim family had traveled to China.

When asked Tuesday if the North Korean leader was in Beijing, Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for China's Foreign Ministry, said she had "no idea."

The Kim family train is seen in Russia in 2011.

North Korea's relations with China, a traditional ally, have been strained since Kim purged several top-ranking officials close to Beijing, including his uncle, Jang Song Thaek. Tensions were heightened in 2017 after a string of missile tests, which rankled China's leaders and resulted in multiple rounds of United Nations sanctions targeting North Korea's ability to bring in cash.

However, a flurry of diplomacy this year, at first largely centered around North Korea's participation in the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang last month, culminated in an announcement that Kim would meet with his South Korean counterpart in April and a planned summit with Trump by May.

The source close to North Korea told CNN that a high-level South Korean delegation implored Kim to meet with Trump during a visit to Pyongyang earlier this month.

Kim verbally agreed, but didn't think it would be publicized or happen so soon. He was even more surprised that the United States and South Korea made a big announcement, the source said.

Experts have noted that while China has publicly lauded peaceful efforts to resolve tensions on the Korean Peninsula, it ran the risk of being relegated to the sidelines.

Tong Zhao, a North Korea expert at the Carnegie Tsinghua Center for Global Policy in Beijing, said the visit may be geared toward enlisting China's support ahead of Kim's proposed summit with Trump and a back-up plan should diplomatic talks fail.

"North Korea wants to have some insurance against this upcoming summit meeting with President Trump ... the meeting is very important but also very risky," he said. "If the meeting fails, the US could declare that diplomacy has failed and shift to a more coercive approach or even a military strike."

Chinese police cars block a road near the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing Tuesday.

Tight security in Beijing

Authorities in Beijing have closed streets and public places to accommodate their visitor.

Traffic in parts of the city was brought to a standstill, with roads closed near Diaoyutai, which was commonly used as a venue for the six-party talks, the George W. Bush-era negotiations that ultimately failed to convince North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons, in western Beijing.

Vehicles were also blocked just south of Tiananmen Square. Police ordered a CNN crew to leave the area just minutes after they arrived early Tuesday morning.

Parts of the Temple of Heaven, a complex founded in the 15th Century that's now a UNESCO World Heritage site, was closed at about 10 a.m. when a motorcade entered the premises, staff and tourists said.

A CNN crew spotted a convoy with a large security escort arriving at the train station in Beijing Tuesday afternoon.

A police and two paramilitary police officers take position near Tiananmen Square on Tuesday.

The Kim family car

The train car is said to resemble one that has transported North Korea's leaders on foreign trips.

Curtis Melvin, an analyst at Johns Hopkins University's US-Korea Institute, told CNN he believes that this particular train car has not left North Korea since Kim took power. Melvin runs the website North Korea Economy Watch, which tracks the hermit state's economy and development, using satellite imagery and other tools.

"This caught us all by surprise," Melvin told CNN in an email.

Both Kim Jong Il and Kim Il Sung, the current leader's father and grandfather respectively, traveled by heavily armored train when they visited their allies in China and Russia.

Michael Madden, an expert in North Korean leadership, told CNN that today, it's likely only Kim family members would travel by that particular train car.

The late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, second right, steps down from his armored train upon his arrives at the in Siberia in 2011.

"Numerous other senior officials could and would have taken a private plane, possibly departing without any fanfare in Pyongyang and arranging to establish an unobtrusive arrival with the Chinese authorities," Madden said.

"I think we are left either with the possibility of it being Kim Jong Un or Kim Yo Jong," he said, referring to Kim's sister, the head of the Korean Workers' Party's Propaganda and Agitation department.

A file picture of a special armored train used to transport North Korean leader Kim Jong Il.

Kim Yo Jong last left North Korea to attend the Winter Games in Pyeongchang in February, when she twice shook hands with South Korea's Moon, and passed him a personal invitation to visit Pyongyang.

The approach led to plans for a summit between Moon and Kim.

A train which believed to be carrying the late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il is seen in China in August 2010.

The South Korean government also said it couldn't confirm whether the North Korean leader was in Beijing. If he is, Moon's administration said it would be positive sign that shows ties between Pyongyang and Beijing are improving, a senior official with the Blue House -- South Korea's equivalent of the White House -- told reporters.

Raj Shah, a spokesman for the White House, said he could not confirm the reports of Kim visiting Beijing when asked about them Monday. "We don't know if they're necessarily true," he said.

He added that the White House was "looking forward to a potential summit some months in advance." The Trump administration previously said they would attempt to arrange the meeting with Kim by the end of May.