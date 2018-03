(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN.



-- Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress as pressure mounts for Facebook over its handling of data privacy, Facebook sources tell CNNMoney.

-- The Trump White House plans to add a question about citizenship to the 2020 census, but civil rights advocates are rushing in with legal challenges.

-- Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens argues in a New York Times editorial for repealing the Second Amendment to clear the way for gun control.

-- Federal revenue is declining in the wake of President Donald Trump's tax cuts. Uncle Sam has to borrow nearly $300 billion this week as it fights with its biggest creditor, China.