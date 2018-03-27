(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN.
-- Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress as pressure mounts for Facebook over its handling of data privacy, Facebook sources tell CNNMoney.
-- The Trump White House plans to add a question about citizenship to the 2020 census, but civil rights advocates are rushing in with legal challenges.
-- The Louisiana attorney general announced no criminal charges will be filed against the two Baton Rouge officers involved in the 2016 shooting death of Alton Sterling that sparked protests across the country.
-- Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens argues in a New York Times editorial for repealing the Second Amendment to clear the way for gun control.
-- Federal revenue is declining in the wake of President Donald Trump's tax cuts. Uncle Sam has to borrow nearly $300 billion this week as it fights with its biggest creditor, China.
-- Prince's autopsy showed an "exceedingly high" concentration of fentanyl in the musician's body when he died, a report says. Fentanyl is the most powerful opioid in medicine and is prescribed for pain relief for cancer patients.
-- A US Army veteran facing deportation thought he'd just walked through an office door. It was actually Mexico.
-- The former boss of the disgraced ex-USA gymnastics doctor and child abuser, Larry Nassar, has been charged with one felony count of misconduct in office, according to court documents.
-- Rapper Cardi B is making money moves again as she unveils the cover art for her debut album, "Invasion of Privacy."