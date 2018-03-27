Stunning photos capture Egypt's ancient underworld

(CNN) Since its discovery by Howard Carter in 1922, the golden, mummified King Tutankhamun has been at the heart of the world's fascination with ancient Egypt.

While many explorers and archaeologists have sought to understand King Tut, photographer Sandro Vannini is the man who, for the past two decades, has captured the fine details of the pharaoh.

Vannini began photographing King Tut in the late 90s, when photographic technology was evolving. He uses a rewarding but arduous technique of multi-shot photography that reveals King Tut in his original color.

In celebration of his work, and to mark the centenary of Carter's first excavations of the Valley of Kings, publishers Taschen have published "King Tut: The Journey Through the Underworld."

The book documents Vannini's extraordinary portfolio of images. "(I use) very updated cutting-edge technologies in shooting," Vannini told CNN.

