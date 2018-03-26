Wrongly-convicted man gets job back with the White Sox after 23 years in prison

(CNN) After spending 23 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, Nevest Coleman is back at work with the Chicago White Sox.

Coleman, then a 25-year-old groundskeeper with the White Sox, was convicted of the 1994 rape and murder of a Chicago woman and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

He was freed last year after DNA found on the victim was linked to a serial rapist

Friends and family contacted the White Sox after his release to help him get his old job back, CNN affiliate WGN reported

Back in uniform, back in the game. Nevest Coleman back with the White Sox grounds crew after 23 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit. pic.twitter.com/X0alRPq0Rc — Judy Wang (@JudyWangWGN) March 26, 2018

The team said it was grateful that "justice has been carried out for Nevest" and said they were happy to welcome him back to the team as one of its groundskeepers.

