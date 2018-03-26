Pulse gunman's father was an FBI informant under criminal investigation, attorneys say

(CNN) Attorneys for Noor Salman are calling for a dismissal of charges or a mistrial after they say new details from prosecutors reveal that Pulse gunman Omar Mateen's father was an FBI informant who is currently under a criminal investigation.

According to a motion filed by the defense, Assistant US Attorney Sara Sweeney sent an email on Saturday to the defense -- in the middle of Salman's trial -- that stated Seddique Mateen was a confidential FBI source from 2005 through June 2016.

The email also stated that Seddique Mateen is being investigated for money transfers to Turkey and Pakistan after documents were found in his home on the day of the Pulse attack.

The revelation threatens to upend the case against Salman, the wife of Omar Mateen who is on trial for charges related to the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida in June 2016.

Salman faces charges of providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization and obstruction for justice, as prosecutors say she knew about the coming massacre. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and her defense team has cast her as a victim rather than an accomplice.

