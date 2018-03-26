Police arrest Larry Nassar's former boss

(CNN) Police in Michigan have arrested William Strampel, a former Michigan State University dean and boss of Larry Nassar, the ex-doctor for USA Gymnastics now doing time in prison, MSU spokeswoman Emily Gerkin Guerrant said.

Charges against Strampel have not been disclosed. He is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday morning.

CNN is attempting to reach police, prosecutors and representatives of Strampel for comment.

MSU moved in early February to revoke the tenure of Strampel, who was Nassar's boss as the dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine.

A letter from Carol Viventi, vice president and special counsel to interim Michigan State President John Engler, called out "Dr. Strampel's failure to monitor and enforce clinical practice guidelines put in place for former doctor Larry Nassar following the conclusion of a 2014 sexual harassment investigation."

Read More