No, Emma Gonzalez did not tear up a photo of the Constitution

(CNN) A doctored animation of Parkland shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez ripping the US Constitution in two went viral on social media after Gab, a so-called "free speech social network" that features the controversial Pepe the Frog as its account image, posted it on Twitter.

The tweet gathered 1,500 retweets and 2,900 likes and only after a few hours did Gab specify the fake animation was "obviously a parody/satire."

The original animation is from a Teen Vogue story released March 23 featuring Gonzalez and other teen activists, as Allure & Teen Vogue communications director Jaime Ellyn Marsanico confirmed to CNN. It shows Gonzalez ripping a target poster, not the Constitution.

Teen Vogue chief content officer, Phillip Picardi, also set the record straight on Twitter:

At left is @tyler_mitchell's photo of @Emma4Change for the cover of @TeenVogue. At right is what so-called "Gun Rights Activists" have photoshopped it into. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/jW6tTOv2Db — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) March 25, 2018

"The fact that we even have to clarify this is proof of how democracy continues to be fractured by people who manipulate and fabricate the truth," Picardi said.