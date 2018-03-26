Austin bombing victim Draylen Mason admitted to prestigious Ohio music school before his death

(CNN) Draylen Mason had already played his way into a selective Texas music school before he was killed by a package bomb left outside of his Austin home two weeks ago. Now comes the heartbreaking news that he had also been accepted into another one.

Mason, a talented 17-year-old bass player, was accepted into the Oberlin Conservatory of Music earlier this month, before he was killed on March 12.

Michael Manderen, the Ohio school's admissions director, said Mason was offered one of 130 spots available at the school this fall, out of a total of 1,500 applicants.

"It is tragic that he could very well have been one of those select incoming students," Manderen says. "This is so sad, and our hearts go out to the family and community."

Mason did not know about his acceptance into the program prior to his death, but would have received notice of his admission late last week, Manderen says.

