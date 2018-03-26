Breaking News

Louisiana attorney general to provide an update on Alton Sterling investigation

By Amir Vera, CNN

Updated 9:14 PM ET, Mon March 26, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

New revelation in Alton Sterling case
New revelation in Alton Sterling case

    JUST WATCHED

    New revelation in Alton Sterling case

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

New revelation in Alton Sterling case 02:29

(CNN)Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry will provide an update on the investigation of Alton Sterling's fatal shooting, according to a release from Landry's office.

The announcement is set to take place at 11 a.m. ET Tuesday and comes nearly two years after Sterling was shot and killed by Baton Rouge police officers while they held him on the ground. The officers were responding to a call about a man with a gun and said during their altercation with Sterling that he was reaching for a gun before they shot him.
It was later found that a homeless man called 911 after approaching Sterling for money, who then showed the homeless man his gun.
Lawmaker wants Sterling&#39;s killer prosecuted
Lawmaker wants Sterling's killer prosecuted

    JUST WATCHED

    Lawmaker wants Sterling's killer prosecuted

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Lawmaker wants Sterling's killer prosecuted 01:01
Federal prosecutors handed the case to Landry last summer after they found there wasn't enough evidence to warrant civil rights charges against Baton Rouge police officers. Last spring, federal investigators also concluded the actions of officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II were reasonable because the evidence couldn't prove that Sterling was not reaching for a gun in the eyes of Salamoni.
    Despite the federal findings, Sterling's five children filed a wrongful death lawsuit last summer, claiming their father's shooting violated his civil rights and fits a pattern of excessive force and racism within the Baton Rouge Police Department.
    Read More
    Abdullah Muflahi, the owner of the the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge where Sterling was shot, also sued Baton Rouge and its police department. Muflahi accused authorities of illegally taking him into custody and confiscating his security system without a warrant.
    Alton Sterling&#39;s son speaks out
    alton sterling son cameron speaks out_00003010

      JUST WATCHED

      Alton Sterling's son speaks out

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Alton Sterling's son speaks out 02:08
    Sterling was known as the "CD man," who sold CDs and DVDs outside the convenience store where he was shot, according to local media.

    CNN's Catherine E. Shoichet, Joshua Berlinger, Steve Almasy, Holly Yan, Nick Valencia, Faith Robinson, Jamiel Lynch and Eric Levenson contributed to this report.