Louisiana attorney general to provide an update on Alton Sterling investigation

(CNN) Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry will provide an update on the investigation of Alton Sterling's fatal shooting, according to a release from Landry's office.

Abdullah Muflahi, the owner of the the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge where Sterling was shot, also sued Baton Rouge and its police department. Muflahi accused authorities of illegally taking him into custody and confiscating his security system without a warrant.

Alton Sterling's son speaks out

Sterling was known as the "CD man," who sold CDs and DVDs outside the convenience store where he was shot, according to local media.