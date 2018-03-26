(CNN) Porn star Stormy Daniels on Sunday detailed her alleged affair with Donald Trump for the first time on camera in an interview with 60 Minutes.

The interview has generated headlines and renewed interest in a story that has been brewing since January, when the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump's attorney Michael Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 in the final days of the 2016 campaign to keep quiet about the alleged affair, which the White House has denied happened.

But despite the media coverage, there has been a lack of collective moral outrage over the revelations Trump may have had an extramarital affair -- the kind of outrage you could imagine existing if this were any other administration.

Part of the reason for this might be that the feelings Americans have towards Trump on issues of morality are already baked into the electoral cake.

