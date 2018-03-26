Read: Stormy Daniels' lawsuit against Michael Cohen

(CNN) Porn star Stormy Daniels filed a lawsuit for defamation on Monday against President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, who has denied the truth of Daniels' claims of an affair more than a decade ago but admitted to making a $130,000 hush agreement with her.

The additional claim in the lawsuit that Daniels filed on Monday says Cohen's denial is a defamatory statement. "It was reasonably understood Mr. Cohen meant to convey that Ms. Clifford is a liar," the complaint reads.

Read the lawsuit

The defamation claim begins on page 17.