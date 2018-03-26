Washington (CNN) The Russian embassy in Washington asked its Twitter followers to vote for which US consulate they'd like to see shuttered Monday, after the Trump administration announced it would close down the Russian consulate in Seattle and expel 60 alleged spies throughout the country.

In the poll, they offer the three US consulate locations in Russia as options: St. Petersburg, Vladivostok and Yekaterinburg.

US administration🇺🇸 ordered the closure of the Russian Consulate in Seattle @GK_Seattle🇷🇺. What US Consulate General would you close in @Russia, if it was up to you to decide — Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) March 26, 2018

The US decided to shut down the Seattle consulate because of its proximity to a submarine base, senior administration officials said Monday, and expel the diplomats for "aggressive" intelligence collection . The move is part of an international effort to punish Russia's government for the alleged poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Great Britain.

The Russian embassy has a history of using humor, sharp rhetoric and the occasional snarky retort on their social media accounts.

Earlier this month, the embassy posted a picture of a helicopter over their building in Northwest DC, writing, "What was American helicopter searching for at the Russian Embassy's premises yesterday night? 'Strange' malfunction of navigation equipment in the center of the US capital? Or another desperate attempt to find traces of #RussianMeddling?"