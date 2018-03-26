Trump to family of Parkland victim Meadow Pollack: 'We will not forget her life'

(CNN) President Donald Trump penned a letter to the Pollack family in Parkland, Florida, following the loss of their daughter and sister, Meadow, and a moving moment during a White House listening session last month.

Hunter Pollack, Meadow's brother, tweeted about the letter Monday, thanking the President.

"Our entire Nation mourns the tragic loss of Meadow. Our hearts are heavy for you and your entire family," Trump wrote in the letter, dated March 12.

Thank you @realDonaldTrump for opening the Whitehouse to my family with open arms . Was great talking about my sisters beauty , and school security with you . Thank you Mr. President . pic.twitter.com/HT51tSSUJw — HUNTER POLLACK (@PollackHunter) March 26, 2018

He continued, "I am deeply grateful for your presence at the White House for discussions regarding school safety. I was touched by the memories of Meadow you shared. It was clear that she had a bright future, full of tremendous potential -- I know that you were so proud of her. We will not forget her life, and we are resolved to confront the evil that so senselessly took her from us. Melania and I hold you close in our hearts, and we pray for your comfort and strength."

Meadow Pollack

