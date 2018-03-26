Paul Ryan denies rumor he will resign

Washington (CNN) A Nevada Republican shared on Monday what he conceded is a rumor: That House Speaker Paul Ryan would resign in the near future and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise would claim the gavel.

"The rumor mill is Paul Ryan is getting ready to resign in the next 30 to 60 days and that Steve Scalise will be the new speaker," Nevada GOP Rep. Mark Amodei said on " Nevada Newsmakers ."

Amodei continued, "Now that's interesting because nobody has talked to members how they're going to vote, or maybe they've talked to all the members but me, so I don't know."

Ryan's office denied on Monday that he was stepping down.

"The speaker is not resigning," spokesman Doug Andres told CNN.

