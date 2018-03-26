(CNN) In her first trip to New York's capital since announcing her mayoral campaign, actress Cynthia Nixon on Monday called her primary opponent Governor Andrew Cuomo a "bully" who reminds her of President Donald Trump.

"We've all seen it -- Andrew The Bully. He bullies other elected officials, he bullies anyone who criticizes him," Nixon said at a press conference at the Hilton Albany. "It reminds me of the behavior we see from Donald Trump every day. My experience has taught me that there's only one way to deal with a bully. You have to stand up to him. You have to send a loud, clear message that you will not be bullied."

The press conference was organized by the Alliance for Quality Education, a group that Nixon has long been associated with that advocates for more state funding for schools.

"I've come to Albany mad as hell about Republicans, and I've come to Albany mad as hell about Democrats," she added.

Nixon's comments are the latest in a string of barbs she's hurled at Cuomo since announcing her campaign on March 19. Nixon, who is best known for her role in "Sex and the City," on Monday cast Cuomo as someone who has caved to Republicans in the state. She also called the group of lawmakers huddling with Cuomo over the budget this week -- NY State Speaker Carl Heastie, State Senator Jeff Klein and State Senator John J. Flanagan -- an "old boys' club," and criticized their lack of inclusion of female lawmakers.

