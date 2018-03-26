Pensacola, Florida (CNN) Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said Monday he doesn't take the attacks against him personally from students at "March for Our Lives" over the weekend but expressed concern for those who have opposing views about guns and feel too scared to speak up.

"I've been in politics for a while, so attacks are just part of politics. People can judge whether they're fair or not. I'm not worried about me," he told CNN in an interview. "I do worry there are people out there who have views and decided not to get engaged in politics or speak out because we want to shout them down. And both sides do that. That's not good."

Rally participants, both on stage and in the audience, heavily criticized Rubio on Saturday for not distancing himself from the National Rifle Association a little over a month after a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Rubio said he's spoken with some students from the same high school who feel differently about how to address gun violence than students who've been leading the recent movement.

"They're afraid to be attacked or stigmatized," he said, speaking to CNN after an event on the child tax credit that he advocated for in the tax reform bill.

