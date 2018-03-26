Jimmy Carter: Trump's John Bolton pick one of his 'worst mistakes'

(CNN) Former President Jimmy Carter sharply criticized President Donald Trump's decision to appoint John Bolton as national security adviser, calling the move "maybe one of the worst mistakes that President Trump has made since he's been in office" in an interview with USA Today.

Trump named Bolton, a former US ambassador and Fox News analyst, as his new national security adviser last week. Bolton, who has a reputation as a foreign policy hawk, will replace H.R. McMaster.

When USA Today's Washington bureau chief Susan Page asked the Georgia Democrat and former president what advice he would give to Trump on North Korea, Carter replied: "You mean, other than fire John Bolton? That would be my first advice."

Carter said he was "very much distressed" to see McMaster replaced by Bolton.

"I think John Bolton is a disaster for our country," he told USA Today. "Maybe one of the worst mistakes that President Trump has made since he's been in office is the appointment of John Bolton."

Read More