(CNN) The acting director of the Office of Government Ethics said in a letter to a Democratic member of Congress that the White House Counsel's office is looking into whether Jared Kushner violated any laws when he met with business entities which later loaned more than $500 million to his company.

In the letter dated March 22, OGE director David Apol said, "The White House informed me that they had already begun this process. I have asked the White House to inform me of the results of that process."

CNN has reached out to the White House Counsel's office and Kushner for comment.

Apol sent the letter to Illinois Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, who wrote regarding a variety of ethical questions around Kushner's White House role.

In a letter dated March 14, Apol also told Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal that he had discussed ethical concerns about Kushner with the White House Counsel's office "in order to ensure" that office looks into whether any law or regulation had been violated.