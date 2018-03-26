White House says Trump continues to deny Stormy Daniels affair

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump continues to deny he had an affair with porn actress Stormy Daniels, White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah said Monday.

"The President strongly clearly and consistently has denied these underlying claims. The only one who has been inconsistent is the one making the claims," Shah said.

Pressed further, Shah said: "The President doesn't believe that any of the claims Ms. Daniels made in the interview are accurate."

Shah pointed to Daniels' past signed statements denying the affair to back up his argument that she has been "inconsistent" about her claims.

"My understanding is that she signed the statements that conflict with what she said last night," Shah said.

Read More