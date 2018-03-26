Harry Potter inspired the Parkland generation

Rachel Sklar is a New York-based writer and the co-founder of TheLi.st, a network for professional women. The views expressed here are solely hers.

(CNN) After the 2016 election, I was bewildered by many things. One of them was how 41% of millennials voted for Trump when they had been raised on Harry Potter.

I loved the Harry Potter books. I was well into adulthood by the time I read them (unabashedly in my law firm cafeteria, I might add), but I marveled at how effectively J.K. Rowling had illustrated the notion of moral courage. There were shades of gray, of course; a huge seven-volume series would have to have nuance (which is why Draco Malfoy made it through to the end).

But the big questions of right and wrong had firm bright lines, and made clear where a person should fall. A bad person was on Team Voldemort. A good person stood with Dumbledore's Army.

Time reporter Charlotte Alter made this astute observation on Saturday after the March for Our Lives. In a series of tweets , she noted that the Harry Potter story of rising up in resistance against takeover by an evil regime has become a blueprint for the Parkland student activists. "They're aided by a beloved principal & teachers. Gov officials are often useless," Alter notes. "They call Rick Scott 'Voldemort' ... @Emma4Change [Parkland activist Emma Velasquez] compared this battle to the showdown between the Dumbledore's Army and the Death Eaters inside the ministry of magic."

Angela Vodola marched in New York on March 24. She used a Dumbledore quote on her sign because she is a big Harry Potter fan, according to her sister Mary Vodola.