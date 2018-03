The IRS is still using fax machines. It's time for a makeover

Lynn Jenkins is a Republican congresswoman from Kansas's 2nd congressional district who serves as the Chairman of the Ways and Means Subcommittee on Oversight. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) Thanks to the Internal Revenue Service, many dread the month of April. In fact, if given the option between (a) dealing with the IRS or (b) undergoing a root canal, most would probably go to the dentist. That's because the IRS is anything but user-friendly. Trust me, as a certified public accountant, I've heard all the horror stories and have helped taxpayers through a good number myself.

At a time when most Americans are able to spend entire days working with just their iPhones, the IRS still relies on fax machines for many official communications. This means tax-preparers spend countless hours sending faxes to the IRS. Imagine the racket in that building. According to the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office, the agency has two of the oldest legacy information technology (IT) systems in the federal government, which given the broader state of our government's IT infrastructure, is quite an achievement. The IRS still has 1960s systems from the Kennedy Administration used to administer our nation's tax code, one of the most critical functions in government.

Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins

Last December, Republicans passed historic tax reform legislation, which President Donald Trump signed into law. With a reformed tax code, it's now time to fix the tax collection agency.

Our committee's bipartisan plan, released Monday, looks to fix critical areas of the agency and refocus its mission toward helping taxpayers. The legislation will overhaul the IRS for the first time since 1998 and improve IRS customer service by replacing outdated IT systems. It will also upgrade the IRS's cybersecurity and identity theft protection abilities -- both of which are badly needed.

