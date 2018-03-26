Austin seeks peace amid the grief

Rich Oppel is senior executive editor of Texas Monthly. The views expressed in this commentary are solely his.

(CNN) Austin seems to be back at peace after 19 days of horror.

Awaiting an elevator in downtown on a recent morning, I heard a woman joke about how a child's lunchbox left at a school bus stop set off a police scramble to determine the little box's unknown contents. "That's something my little guy would do!" said another woman, and nervous laughter burst from both of them.

But even while Mark Anthony Conditt was wreaking havoc with a series of bombs around the city this month, causing fear and devastating pain for families affected, Austin was gritting its teeth and determined to keep its normal routine.

Conditt -- who blew himself up last week, police said -- first struck on March 2, our unofficial Texas Independence Day, when we make much of our independent spirit. The Driskell Hotel still held a whiskey tasting, and the next morning self-styled Texas patriots gathered for a parade, followed by a somber ceremony at the Texas State Cemetery.

Distressingly, as South by Southwest's festivals were drawing their usual hundreds of thousands of people -- techies, rockers, political figures, television and film producers—from March 9 through March 18, he struck three more times . Against this grim backdrop, we were determined to keep going and not give in to fear. We held a golf tournament here, two rounds of the NCAA college women's basketball tournament, and a rodeo.