(CNN) Polls have opened in Egypt's presidential election on Monday, starting three days of voting across the country.

Incumbent President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is expected to win, with only one other candidate, Mousa Mostafa Mousa , remaining in the race. Multiple other candidates had tried to enter the contest, but have since quit.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi.

The opposition blames Sisi's government for squeezing potential rivals through what they see as a strategy of intimidation or coercion, but the President says he is not to blame.

Detractors have accused Mousa of being a stooge candidate, sanctioned by the regime to give the election a veneer of legitimacy.

Mousa says he was a Sisi supporter before running, but claims his campaign is genuine.

Read More