Medicare drug prices soar at 10 times rate of inflation, report says

Story highlights A new congressional report looks at rising Medicare prescription costs

One drug's price soared 477% over five years, report finds

(CNN) The prices of the 20 most commonly prescribed brand-name drugs for seniors have risen nearly 10 times more than the annual rate of inflation over the past five years, according to a congressional report released Monday.

"Can you imagine if you went to an auto dealership and last year's exact model was being sold at a 20 percent mark-up, and then you went back the next year and it had happened again?" said Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, who released the report as part of a years-long investigation into escalating drug prices.

"That's exactly what's happening in the prescription drug industry, where the cost of identical drugs skyrockets year after year."

McCaskill has long taken aim at soaring drug prices, raising questions about why the costs continue to skyrocket even amid congressional investigations.

The new report, called "Manufactured Crisis: How devastating drug price increases are harming America's seniors," said the extreme price hikes show the need for further investigation to determine the "impact on healthcare system costs and financial burdens for the growing U.S. senior population."

