London (CNN) The United States and the European Union closed ranks behind Britain Monday, announcing the expulsion of Russian diplomats in the wake of the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

But the news comes as Russia mourns the deaths of dozens in a blaze in a shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo Sunday.

It's an extremely delicate domestic political moment for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who recently sailed to a re-election victory in a March 18 vote: He's expected to deliver on promises of change to improve the lives of ordinary Russians. And it's also a touchy moment for US and European officials, as they ratchet up confrontation with Moscow.

European Council President Donald Tusk nodded to those sensitivities following a statement announcing the expulsion of Russian diplomats in response to the country's alleged role in the poisoning of former Russia agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury.

"We remain critical of the actions of the Russian government," Tusk said, adding in Russian: "Today we Europeans -- together with the Russian people -- mourn the victims of the tragic fire in the city of Kemerovo in Western Siberia. Our thoughts and hearts are with you."

