(CNN) Garry Shandling and Arthur Miller operated in different spheres, but each exhibited genius at their chosen crafts. HBO will honor them with a pair of documentaries defined by their deeply personal connection to the subjects, sure to enhance appreciation and understanding of these men and their work.

First up is "The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling," a two-part, four-hour-plus deep dive (and then some) from writer-producer-director Judd Apatow, who cut his professional teeth working for Shandling on "The Larry Sanders Show." A week later, the network will air "Arthur Miller: Writer," an extraordinary look at the playwright by his daughter, Rebecca Miller, culled from years of footage, including late-in-life interviews with her dad.

The filmmakers don't hide their personal connections, but these aren't necessarily unvarnished paeans of praise. Apatow, in particular, captures Shandling's insecurities, impatience and mercurial nature, which included frustration when collaborators didn't match his perfectionism, prompting even friend Kevin Nealon to call him "a handful."

Perhaps the most fascinating aspect of "Zen Diaries" can be found in that title, as the project draws extensively on Shandling's private diaries, where he does everything from dissect the art of comedy ("commit to killing; commit to the performance") to vent about his anger toward his manager Brad Grey ("He betrayed my trust ... I hate him"), who Shandling wound up suing for millions in one of the more acrimonious professional divorces that Hollywood has ever witnessed.

