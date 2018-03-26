(CNN) The cast and producers of "Stranger Things" gave fans an idea of what's to come in season 3 of the hit Netflix show.

Executive producer Shawn Levy said the cast and crew are headed back to work this month to start filming the next season of the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter

The new season will pick up one year after the events that took place in the second season -- in the summer of 1985, the same year "Back to the Future" hit theaters, a cultural milestone that will be referenced, Levy said.

Eleven, played by Millie Bobbie Brown, Mike, played by Finn Wolfhard, Lucas, played by Caleb McLaughlin and Max, played by Sadie Sink will all be coupled up.

"Mike and Eleven and are going strong, so that's a relationship that continues, and same with Mad Max and Lucas. But again, they're like 13- or 14-year-old kids, so what does romance mean at that stage of life? It can never be simple and stable relationships and there's fun to that instability," said Levy, who appeared on a panel this Sunday at the television festival PaleyFest with the cast of the show.

