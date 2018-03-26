Netflix renews 'Queer Eye' for season 2

(CNN) Netflix has its eye on another season of "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy."

The rebooted reality show, which debuted in February with a new cast of experts at the helm, has scored another season, the streaming service announced Monday.

Netflix does not release ratings information, so it's not possible to say in any official capacity whether viewership contributed to the show's renewal, but the series unquestionably struck a chord with viewers.

"Queer Eye" has been praised for its warm and positive tone, bridge-building narratives and inspirational transformations.

yes I just followed all the queer eye guys — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 15, 2018

excited to announce that im married to all five of the new queer eye guys if everybody could just let them know that'd be great — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) February 13, 2018

The new Fab Five -- Antoni Porowski,Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France -- also clicked.

