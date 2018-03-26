'Pacific Rim Uprising' dethrones 'Black Panther' at the box office

Story highlights The "Pacific Rim" sequel opened softer than original

(CNN) We now know which movie earns the distinction of ending the streak of "Black Panther" as No. 1 at the box office.

"Pacific Rim Uprising" took the tide with just over $28 million at the box office this weekend.

The sci-fi sequel had a softer opening than 2013's "Pacific Rim," which opened with $37 million in July of that year.

"Pacific Rim Uprising" stars John Boyega, Cailee Spaeny and Scott Eastwood.