Christina Aguilera goes makeup free for Paper

The typically glam singer went makeup free for the magazine's "Transformation 2018" issue. Aguilera told Paper that she's at a point in her career where she wants to "strip it all back."

"I've always been someone that obviously loves to experiment, loves theatrics, loves to create a storyline and play a character in a video or through stage," she said. "I'm a performer, that's who I am by nature. But I'm at the place, even musically, where it's a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty."

But she's not giving up the lashes and bright lips entirely.

"I mean, I'm a girl that likes a beat face," she added. "Let's not get it twisted."

