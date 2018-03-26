Breaking News

CNN 10 - March 27, 2018

Updated 4:19 PM ET, Mon March 26, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ten.0327c_00012806
ten.0327c_00012806

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN10 - 03/27/18

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN10 - 03/27/18 10:00

Story highlights

  • This page includes the show Transcript

March 27, 2018

If you've ever wondered what your chances are of getting hit by debris from a falling space station, today's show has your answer! (Hint: They're miniscule.) CNN 10 is also taking you on a ride through the streets of Egypt, where an election is expected to give the nation's incumbent president another four-year term. And we're visiting a UPS facility to explain exactly how shipping companies are keeping up with the rise of e-commerce.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Read More
Thank you for using CNN 10