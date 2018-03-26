(CNN) An old-style green train that is said to resemble one that has transported North Korea's leaders on foreign trips has arrived in China, prompting speculation that Kim Jong Un was in Beijing for talks.

Photos and video of the train at a Beijing train station circulated online late Monday local time. There was also a large security presence at a Beijing guesthouse where North Korean leaders have previously stayed.

The sightings prompted a flurry of speculation that the North Korean leader could be in the Chinese capital ahead of his planned summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and a potential meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Kim has not met any foreign heads of state since succeeding his father as North Korean leader in late 2011. Relations with China, a traditional ally, have been strained after Kim purged several top-ranking officials close to Beijing.

According to Japanese broadcaster NTV, the train arrived in Beijing on Monday afternoon. Photos of the carriages were also posted to Chinese social media.

