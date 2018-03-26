(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- Porn star Stormy Daniels filed a lawsuit for defamation against President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen.
-- The United States announced it will expel 60 Russian diplomats in the wake of the Salisbury nerve agent attack.
-- The Dow surged more than 650 points as investors' fears over a trade war between the United States and China eased.
-- President Trump's approval rating has rebounded to its highest level since the 100-day mark of his presidency, according to a new CNN poll.
-- Attorneys for Noor Salman called for a dismissal of charges or a mistrial, saying that new details from prosecutors reveal that Pulse gunman Omar Mateen's father was an FBI informant who is currently under a criminal investigation.
-- A doctored animation of Parkland shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez ripping the US Constitution in two went viral on social media after Gab, a "free speech social network," posted it on Twitter.
-- An out-of-control Chinese space lab is expected to fall to Earth within days, according to the latest estimate from the European Space Agency.