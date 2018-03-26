Breaking News

How ancient knowledge inspires African tech to flourish

By Ized Uanikhehi, CNN

Updated 7:52 AM ET, Mon March 26, 2018

Africa is experiencing increased investment in its tech industries. One contributing factor is the amount of tech hubs in the major urban centers that are sprouting. According to research from GSMA Ecosystem Accelerator in 2016 there were 314 active tech hubs across the continent.

Part of the appeal of tech hubs is that they provide affordable shared office space, fast internet, and access to reliable electricity, something that the continent overall still grapples with. Nairobi Garage in Kenya's capital offers all of these things, and holds tech events, conferences and workshops helping entrepreneurs gain new skills. Also in Nairobi, iHub tech incubator lists more than 150 companies that can trace their origins to ideas sparked there.
Nairobi, Kenya

Part of the appeal of tech hubs is that they provide affordable shared office space, fast internet, and access to reliable electricity, something that the continent overall still grapples with. Nairobi Garage in Kenya's capital offers all of these things, and holds tech events, conferences and workshops helping entrepreneurs gain new skills. Also in Nairobi, iHub tech incubator lists more than 150 companies that can trace their origins to ideas sparked there.
Over 50% of tech hubs are in five countries, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria Egypt and Morocco. One of the biggest in South Africa is Durban's SmartXchange, which strives to develop small and medium enterprises, and holds monthly forums where successful business figures offer advice to aspiring entrepreneurs.
Durban, South Africa
Cape Town-based RLabs organizes digital and entrepreneurship bootcamps, and provides an investment of up to $20,000 for every social enterprise developed through their program.
Cape Town, South Africa
The east Africa nation's capital is home to iceaddis which supports youth-driven private sector initiatives and promotes interaction between techies, entrepreneurs, investors and people from the creative industries.
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
The Co-Creation Hub in Lagos, Nigeria's most populous city, holds so-called tech-In series, where software developers and designers try to create new web and mobile based solutions to social challenges affecting the everyday lives of Nigerians over the course of two days.
Lagos, Nigeria
The Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology, or MEST, in Ghana's capital Accra provides training, investment and mentoring for aspiring technology entrepreneurs.
Accra, Ghana
Located in Tanzania's largest city, Kinu aims to be an open space where Tanzania's tech community can collaborate, and make a joint effort to find new solutions to social challenges.
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
In the heart of Kampala is Hive Colab, a community-run innovation hub which offers co-working space. It's a place where tech entrepreneurs, web and mobile app developers, designers and investors can meet, nurture ideas and get them off the ground.
Kampala, Uganda
Recovering from a recent, bloody history of conflict, Liberia is turning its attention to tech. Monrovia's iLab offers free training in information and communications technology and serves as a meet-up space for a range of tech enthusiasts and professionals.
Monrovia, Liberia
Story highlights

  • Africa is growth hacking technology with communities
  • Tech communities are inspiring learning and collaborations

(CNN)Tech companies have long been known for innovative work environments. Giants like Apple were, after all, founded by once-hippies like Steve Jobs.

However in Africa, a continent increasingly embracing tech and innovation -- with tech hubs in almost all major cities, the ancient philosophy of "Ubuntu," not The Beatles (who inspired Steve Job's business model), is driving entrepreneurship.
"Ubuntu" is an ancient African philosophy. It was coined from the Zulu phrase "Umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu," which translates to "a person is a person through other people."
    Put simply, it's about community being the building blocks of society.
    South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu said: "Ubuntu is the essence of being human. It speaks of the fact that my humanity is caught up and is inextricably bound up in yours. I am human because I belong, It speaks about communities."
    forLoop Africa meetup in Lagos, Nigeria 2017
    forLoop Africa meetup in Lagos, Nigeria 2017
    When it comes to tech, it's communities, online and off, working collaboratively to think of solutions to the continent's problems: from medical apps to raising awareness about FGM and improving education, these communities -- through "Ubuntu" -- are innovating Africa.

    An ancient philosophy for modern times

    Emeka Okoye, CEO of Cymantics, a web, analytics and software development company thinks Africa is yet to fully realize the power of Ubuntu.
    "With Ubuntu we can be like Wakanda. This can turn us into an utopia of solutions which the world can rest on but while this community building and learning is going on, it has not impacted on Africa yet."
    Record-breaking $560m for African tech startups in 2017, says report
    Record-breaking $560m for African tech startups in 2017, says report
    Meetups, Facebook groups and hubs are all part of Africa's tech ecosystem.
    Silicon Africa is a Facebook community with nearly 9,000 members where developers, coders and startup owners share ideas. Andela, in Lagos, is a fast track programming center which is training Africans to be top developers.
    forLoop Africa is another example of community-driven tech collaboration. It is the largest gathering of software developers and enthusiasts across five African countries.
    "forLoop community has a network of volunteer seasoned software professionals who go to various campuses to teach students how to write software programs and how to be ready for the tech industry globally, across Africa." Ridwan Olalere, convener.
    There's also efforts to create women-only spaces for fostering tech.
    Anie M. Anie told CNN she started the organization "Africa Women in Tech" out of a desire to connect, educate and empower African women who are determined to advance their tech careers. "We are dedicated to providing opportunities and a safe space for women to grow and lead in the tech space." she said.
    African Women in Technology meetup in Kenya, 2017.
    African Women in Technology meetup in Kenya, 2017.
    While there are communities present in tech industries across the world, in Africa tech incubation centers have multiple startups and entrepreneurs working in shared spaces.
    It might sound simple, but when power outages are regular in many places and internet connection not always available, collaboration is key.
    Victor Asemota, founder of SwiftaCorp and a Google launchpad accelerator mentor, quoted to CNN author Chimamanda Adichie who said in a TED Talk: "There is a word, an Igbo word, that I think about whenever I think about the power structures of the world, and it is "nkali." It's a noun that loosely translates to "to be greater than another."
    "For the African tech ecosystem to thrive, the type of "Nkali" we need in Africa is a collective and not a single one. "Ubuntu" needs to come before "Nkali." he said.
    African tech looks to ancient knowledge for innovations of the future.