How ancient knowledge inspires African tech to flourish

(CNN) Tech companies have long been known for innovative work environments. Giants like Apple were, after all, founded by once-hippies like Steve Jobs .

Put simply, it's about community being the building blocks of society.

South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu said: "Ubuntu is the essence of being human. It speaks of the fact that my humanity is caught up and is inextricably bound up in yours. I am human because I belong, It speaks about communities."

forLoop Africa meetup in Lagos, Nigeria 2017

An ancient philosophy for modern times

Emeka Okoye, CEO of Cymantics, a web, analytics and software development company thinks Africa is yet to fully realize the power of Ubuntu.

"With Ubuntu we can be like Wakanda. This can turn us into an utopia of solutions which the world can rest on but while this community building and learning is going on, it has not impacted on Africa yet."

Meetups, Facebook groups and hubs are all part of Africa's tech ecosystem.

Silicon Africa is a Facebook community with nearly 9,000 members where developers, coders and startup owners share ideas. Andela, in Lagos, is a fast track programming center which is training Africans to be top developers.

forLoop Africa is another example of community-driven tech collaboration. It is the largest gathering of software developers and enthusiasts across five African countries.

"forLoop community has a network of volunteer seasoned software professionals who go to various campuses to teach students how to write software programs and how to be ready for the tech industry globally, across Africa." Ridwan Olalere , convener.

There's also efforts to create women-only spaces for fostering tech.

Anie M. Anie told CNN she started the organization " Africa Women in Tech " out of a desire to connect, educate and empower African women who are determined to advance their tech careers. "We are dedicated to providing opportunities and a safe space for women to grow and lead in the tech space." she said.

African Women in Technology meetup in Kenya, 2017.

While there are communities present in tech industries across the world, in Africa tech incubation centers have multiple startups and entrepreneurs working in shared spaces.

It might sound simple, but when power outages are regular in many places and internet connection not always available, collaboration is key.

Victor Asemota , founder of SwiftaCorp and a Google launchpad accelerator mentor, quoted to CNN author Chimamanda Adichie who said in a TED Talk : "There is a word, an Igbo word, that I think about whenever I think about the power structures of the world, and it is "nkali." It's a noun that loosely translates to "to be greater than another."

"For the African tech ecosystem to thrive, the type of "Nkali" we need in Africa is a collective and not a single one. "Ubuntu" needs to come before "Nkali." he said.

African tech looks to ancient knowledge for innovations of the future.