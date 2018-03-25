Iowa family died after inhaling toxic gas in Mexico, authorities say

(CNN) An Iowa couple and their two children died from inhaling toxic gas while vacationing in Mexico, local authorities said.

The bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp; their son, Sterling, 12; and daughter Adrianna, 7, were discovered Friday at a rental condominium in the beach town of Tulum.

The family had been dead for about 36 to 48 hours, the Quintana Roo prosecutor's office said Saturday. Autopsies showed they suffocated after inhaling toxic gases, but it's unclear what type of gas led to their deaths, the prosecutor's office added.

There were no signs of foul play or suicide, officials said.

Investigators ruled out a possible robbery because they did not see evidence of a disturbance inside the condo.

