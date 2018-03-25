Stormy Daniels: A man threatened me and my daughter over Trump story in 2011

Washington (CNN) Adult film star Stormy Daniels said in a Sunday interview that seven years ago she was threatened by a man when she was trying to sell her story about her alleged affair with Donald Trump.

During her first on-air interview detailing her alleged relationship with Trump, Daniels told CBS' "60 Minutes" that she was approached in a Las Vegas parking lot while she was with her daughter in 2011.

"I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter. T-- taking, you know, the seats facing backwards in the backseat, diaper bag, you know, gettin' all the stuff out," Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said.

She continued, "And a guy walked up on me and said to me, 'Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.' And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, 'That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom.' And then he was gone."

At the time, Daniels had agreed to tell her story to In Touch magazine for $15,000, but two sources told "60 Minutes" that the deal fell through because Trump attorney Michael Cohen threatened to sue the publication. Daniels said she never got paid.

