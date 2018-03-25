The key players in the Stormy Daniels scandal

(CNN) Adult film star Stormy Daniels is set to appear on television Sunday night to discuss her alleged affair with Donald Trump before he became President and the hush money she says she received to keep it quiet.

Here are some names that may come up during her interview with "60 Minutes.":

Stephanie Clifford:

Stormy Daniels

Daniels' legal name is Stephanie Clifford. She's gone to court to break her silence about an alleged affair she had with Trump before he became President. In the court filing, Clifford alleges their affair was more than a decade ago , and says Trump's lawyer paid her $130,000 to stay silent just before the 2016 election.

The White House has denied the affair happened.